;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police horse tramples woman at McMaster’s homecoming

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: hamilton police, mcmaster university, police horse, social media


A video on social media of a young woman trampled by a Hamilton police horse at a house party at McMaster’s homecoming yesterday continues to gain traction online.

It has been widely shared by students and other party goers on Instagram and watched nearly 100,000 times.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police tells CHCH news that officers on the ground were clearing a path for the mounted police who were called for crowd control after 2,000 students showed up at the party.

They say one officer rode his horse thinking the area was clear but struck a young woman knocking her to the ground. Hamilton Police say they are thankful that the woman is expected to be okay and that police will review the incident to make sure it doesn’t happen again.



LATEST STORIES

Police horse tramples woman at McMaster's homecoming

Home in Hamilton destroyed by fire

Queen's Park prepares for rare midnight sitting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php