Police horse tramples woman at McMaster’s homecoming

A video on social media of a young woman trampled by a Hamilton police horse at a house party at McMaster’s homecoming yesterday continues to gain traction online.

It has been widely shared by students and other party goers on Instagram and watched nearly 100,000 times.

A spokesperson for Hamilton police tells CHCH news that officers on the ground were clearing a path for the mounted police who were called for crowd control after 2,000 students showed up at the party.

They say one officer rode his horse thinking the area was clear but struck a young woman knocking her to the ground. Hamilton Police say they are thankful that the woman is expected to be okay and that police will review the incident to make sure it doesn’t happen again.