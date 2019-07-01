;
2017 BEA Winners
Police hate crime unit is investigating a violent attack at Canada’s Wonderland

A hate crime investigation is underway after an assault was captured on camera at Canada’s Wonderland. York regional police say the force’s hate crime unit is looking into the incident at the theme park last Thursday. According to the victim’s friends who posted a video online, a man told a woman wearing a Hijab to quote “Go back to her country”.

The victim’s friend says three other women from the same family started hitting the woman and tore off her Hijab. Police say Wonderland security “Responded quickly and appropriately” and both parties were ejected from the park after an investigation.

Neither police nor the park would confirm any more details however, the advocacy group the “National Council of Canadian Muslims” called the alleged incident “extremely troubling”.



