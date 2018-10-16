Police Forces across Canada are preparing for the legalization of cannabis this Wednesday

Hamilton police have been trained to identify the amount of cannabis you can carry after Wednesday. 30 grams of processed, dried marijuana is what the average citizen above the age of 19 can carry.

One gram is about a loonie-sized amount, although different strains of cannabis can be denser and weigh more than larger, less compact strains of the dried leaf.

There’s no limit on the amount of cannabis you can keep in your home and you can grow as many as four plants.

Police will be on alert for anyone driving under the influence and anyone under the age of 19. Cannabis smoke is not allowed anywhere that tobacco smoke is prohibited.

Halton Police say they will no longer respond to neighbour nuisance complaints about cannabis, they suggest respectful conversations instead. They also note that it’s illegal to smoke cannabis in a moving car or boat, even if you’re not the driver.

The province has made it clear that illegal dispensaries should be shut down by Wednesday or they will not be given the opportunity to sell legal cannabis. Police say they will continue to raid the illegal establishments after Wednesday.

The province will be hiring inspectors to hand out fines, like they do with illegal alcohol sellers.