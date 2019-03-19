Police find $85K worth of stolen tools, Hamilton man charged

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after Hamilton police recovered $85,000 worth of stolen tools.

Police began investigating “suspicious activity” near King St. East and Sherman Ave. North shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant in the area and found dozens of boxes of ‘Hilti’ brand tools. Police believe the items were stolen during a break and enter in the Greater Toronto Area.

Peter Murphy, of Hamilton, has been charged with possession over $5,000.

Hamilton police say the investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. G. Blunsdon at 905-540-3819 or Det. Sgt. A. Torrie at 905-546-2991.