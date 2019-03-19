;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Police find $85K worth of stolen tools, Hamilton man charged

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: break and enter, crime, greater toronto area, gta, GTHA, hamilton, Hamilton Police Service, Hilti tools, theft


A 31-year-old man has been arrested after Hamilton police recovered $85,000 worth of stolen tools.

Police began investigating “suspicious activity” near King St. East and Sherman Ave. North shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant in the area and found dozens of boxes of ‘Hilti’ brand tools. Police believe the items were stolen during a break and enter in the Greater Toronto Area.

Peter Murphy, of Hamilton, has been charged with possession over $5,000.

Hamilton police say the investigation remains open and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. G. Blunsdon at 905-540-3819 or Det. Sgt. A. Torrie at 905-546-2991.



LATEST STORIES

Police find $85K worth of stolen tools, Hamilton man charged

A grand tasting time in Niagara

Wine team up

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php