2017 BEA Winners
Police: elderly pedestrian struck last month has died

Category: Hamilton
Tags: barton and lottridge, Elderly woman, hamilton police, pedestrian, vision zero

 

Hamilton Police say an elderly woman who was hit by a truck one month ago has died.

The 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition on Nov. 20.

Police say she was in the middle of the crosswalk at Barton St. E and Lottridge when she was hit by a turning truck.

She’s been in hospital since.

On Thursday, police said the woman had died of her injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit is still investigating but police say charges are expected.



