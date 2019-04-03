;
Police bust international cocaine smuggling operation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have taken down an international cocaine smuggling operation.

During a joint news conference Wednesday morning in Barrie, Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum said investigators seized 55 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a transport truck from California.

The 15-months long investigation dubbed Project Tattler, has led to the arrest of three people.

Members of the OPP-led Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Canada Border Services Agency, Canada Revenue Agency, and the United States-Department of Homeland Security Investigations were involved in the international illegal drug probe.

OPP says the street value of the seized cocaine is roughly $5.5 million.

“The drug distribution network had an international nexus to the United States, with proceeds being dispersed throughout the complex organization in Ontario, as well as money linked flowing back to Mexico,” said OPP in a news release.

Police also seized roughly $800,000 in cash, a pickup truck, a tractor trailer, three off-road vehicles, including two ‘high-end’ side-by-sides and a snowmobile.



