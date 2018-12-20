Police arrest disqualified driver spotted behind the wheel

A man who is not allowed to drive has been arrested in connection with a slew of driving incidents in Hamilton’s east end.

Hamilton Police say they were called to a number of incidents involving a grey BMW between Dec. 15 and Dec. 18.

Officers weren’t able to stop the vehicle but were able to identify the driver.

They discovered his licence had been disqualified for life because of multiple suspensions for driving infractions.

On Dec. 18 officers responded to a disturbance call near Dewitt Rd. and Highway 8 in Stoney Creek.

A vehicle was pulled over and the officer recognized one of the passengers as the person suspected in the driving incidents from earlier.

After initially fleeing from police, the man was arrested.

Stefan Krstanovic, 21, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and failure to comply with probation.