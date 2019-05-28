;
Police arrest a 22 year old Hamilton man in connection to arson in a parking lot on Queen street and Napier

Neighbours took cell phone footage as a car was engulfed in flames in an empty parking lot on Queen street.

Hamilton police say the vehicle was not reported stolen but wouldn’t say whose car it was or why it was targeted. The black BMW car was destroyed the interior melted and windows blown out.

Police say no one was hurt. Hamilton police did not name the accused. He has yet to be formally charged in court and is expected to appear at John Sopinka courthouse on June 25th.



