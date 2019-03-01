;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

PM’s former top adviser asks to testify after Wilson-Raybould bombshell

Posted:
Category: Canada
Tags: Jody Wilson-Raybould, justin trudeau, SNC Lavalin



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to deny claims made by the former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould that he pressured her to help the engineering firm SNC Lavalin avoid prosecution. Saying it will be up to ethics commissioner to sort out who is telling the truth.

Similarly, finance minister Bill Morneau is denying that his chief of staff did anything wrong.

With a federal election this fall, opposition MPP’s are pouncing on the opportunity to discredit Trudeau. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for a public inquiry and a police investigation into the scandal; while conservative leader Andrew Scheer is repeating his call for Trudeau to resign.

Thursday afternoon, Trudeau’s former principal secretary and long-time friend, Gerald Butts stepped up to his aid and asked to testify on the affair. He’s written the house of commons justice committee, requesting to be called as a witness. He has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Justin Trudeau is set to shuffle the federal cabinet on Friday as he looks to fill the void left by the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould, a senior government source confirmed Thursday.



LATEST STORIES

PM's former top adviser asks to testify after Wilson-Raybould bombshell

Spectators flock from all over to see the ice wall in Fort Erie

Bowling for the homeless

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php