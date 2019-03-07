;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

PM admits to ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

Posted:
Category: Canada
Tags: canada, Jan Philpott, Jody Wilson-Raybould, justin trudeau, prime minister, SNC Lavalin


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there was an “erosion of trust” between his office and former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould over the SNC-Lavalin case.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Trudeau said there was a clear lack of communication and he should have been made aware of the erosion.

Trudeau said Wilson-Raybould did not come to him to discuss the pressure she believed she was under to help SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal prosecution.

The government has been under fire since allegations first surfaced that Wilson-Raybould was improperly pressured to stop the criminal prosecution of the engineering giant and was later shuffled out of the justice portfolio.

Former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Gerald Butts, testified Wednesday and methodically rebutted Wilson-Raybould’s explosive testimony from a week ago.

Wilson-Raybould said she was relentlessly pressured by Butts and others last fall to stop the criminal prosecution.

He said that Wilson-Raybould was first offered the Department of Indigenous Services in the January cabinet shuffle, but she turned it down. She was then moved to Veterans Affairs and resigned not long afterwards.

Treasury Board president Jane Philpott resigned in solidarity on Monday, saying she’d lost confidence in the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.



LATEST STORIES

PM admits to 'erosion of trust' between office and former minister

OPP to provide ‘significant update’ on triple murder investigation

Gerald Butts testifies at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php