Plywood pierces through windshield of car on Ontario highway

Two people have been taken to hospital after a large piece of plywood smashed through their windshield on busy highway.

Police say the piece wood came from an “unsecured” load on another vehicle that was travelling on Highway 410 in Brampton.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted images on Twitter showing the plywood piercing through the windshield and into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

A man and woman were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The Ontario Provincial Police is reminding drivers to ensure your loads are strapped and properly secured.