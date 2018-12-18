Plastic in our waters

We have all heard about massive patches of plastic garbage floating in our oceans, but local environmentalists say this isn’t some far away problem, plastic in waterways begins on a much smaller scale that is equally as harmful.

From a distance the shore of Cootes Paradise at Princess Point looks clean, but a closer look tells a different story; grocery bags, bottle caps, and plastic toys. Its an issue in the Hamilton harbour for the same reasons its an issue all across the Great Lakes and around the world.

A 60 minute special took a deep look at plastic in oceans, which often times ends up being eaten by fish and birds. An expert saying that the best method to prevent more of this, is to look to our shores.

Executive director of the Bay area restoration council Chris McLaughlin says trash ends up in our waterways because of two main reasons, people littering or garbage getting past our water filtration systems.

“I think that would be a real mistake to think that its someone else’s problem. It’s up to every single individual, all several billion of us, to make better choices.”

Lynda Lukasik from Environment Hamilton says substituting single use plastics for reusable items is a small step in the right direction and stop flushing things down the toilet that are not supposed to go there.