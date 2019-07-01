;
2017 BEA Winners
Plastic bag ban

Greenpeace launched a petition in an effort to ban plastic bags from Canada’s major supermarkets.

The global organization says Canada generates enough plastic waste to fill over 140-thousand garbage trucks. With only 9% of plastic waste being recycled, the group hopes the major grocery store chains does way with single-use plastic bags.

In the meantime, Prince Edward Island becomes the first province in the country to outright ban single-use bags under it’s new ‘Plastic Bad Reduction Act.’



