Plane Crash Victim was a teacher in Hagersville

Forty-six-year-old Dawn Tanner was a teacher at a Hagersville secondary school. The flag was at half mast today to honour Tanner who was killed in the plane crash in Ethiopia yesterday morning. Friends say Tanner was a special education teacher there, and leaves behind two adult sons.

Her ex-husband says her remains have yet to be identified but she was aboard the flight that killed 157 people including 18 Canadians.

The Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after take off Sunday morning from Ethiopia’s Capital. The plane was flying to Nairobi, Kenya. Friends say Tanner would travel to Kenya every second year to visit a close friend, saying that she loved Africa and always took the same route there on Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian authorities say the pilot sent out a distress call and was given clearance to return but moments later it went off radar.

We reached out to the Grand Erie District School Board today about the tragic death of one of their employees. The board had no comment. It is currently March Break, so the school is closed this week. Dawn Tanner’s friends and family are devastated by the news, saying that a vigil may be held to remember their friend.