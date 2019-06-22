Petition for Raptors’ Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to stay

Toronto’s mayor John Tory and Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia are calling on fans to sign a petition for Kawhi Leonard to stay in Toronto.

“This city has a championship team, with championship level fans. Let’s keep the championship MVP here in Toronto,” Tory said on Twitter today.

They also urged fans to leave Leonard in peace.

“We are not giving him space. He deserves space. Let him enjoy the city. Let him enjoy his privacy. We want him to stay. I believe he understands that. But please when you see him somewhere don’t run after him for pictures,” Bhatia said in a news conference.

Mayor John Tory said we should encourage him to stay in a “Toronto way,” by doing it quietly.

He is expected to opt out of the final year of his contact and become a free agent June 30.

The “polite” petition can be signed here: //kawhiushouldstay.com/