Peterborough meat bandits at large with $105K in stolen meat

Peterborough County OPP is investigating a pair of butcher shop break-ins resulting in the theft of approximately $105,000 worth of meat products.

Police say three men forced their way into a Selwyn Township butcher shop late Saturday, January 11 or early Sunday, January 12. The suspects fled the area in a dark-coloured, older model stepside Ford Ranger with approximately $25,000 worth of meat.

A second break-in occurred at a butcher shop in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township Sunday morning. Suspects entered the front door of the shop and stole approximately $80,000 worth of meat along with four large butcher knives.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are actively looking for information that may lead to the identification of suspects. Anyone with information pertaining to these cases is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-TIPS (8477)