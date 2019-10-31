Peter Mackay says he continues to support Andrew Scheer

By
Dwight Ryan
-

Former Conservative Cabinet Minister Peter Mackay took to twitter to clarify comments he made earlier this week concerning the performance of Andrew Scheer in the recent federal election. He said the leader’s loss to a scandal- ridden Justin Trudeau was like missing a goal on an empty net. Mackay added that he continues to support Scheer and that there is no truth to reports that he’s already working on plans to assume the party leadership.

