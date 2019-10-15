‘Person of interest’ sought by OPP in fatal hit and run

Ontario Provincial Police is looking to identify a “person of interest” after an 85-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Essex.

Police say the woman was in an electric wheelchair when she was hit by a brown or gold-coloured mid-sized SUV that was exiting the driveway of The Superstore on Talbot St. East around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The collision caused the woman to fall out of her wheelchair. She was transported to hospital where she later died.

The victim has been identified as Joyce Morency, of Leamington.

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify a person of interest and a suspect vehicle that were captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.