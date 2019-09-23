Pellet gun, knife and drugs seized in road rage incident

A 24-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested after a road rage incident on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

On Sept. 17, shortly after 3:30 p.m., police were called for a driving dispute that led to one of the drivers pointing a gun at the other. The suspect drove away and no one was injured.

The next day police located the suspects vehicle in the area of Upper Wentworth and Fennell ave. The driver resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

The vehicle was seized by police and a search warrant found a Daisey Powerline 340 Pellet gun, a knife and cocaine.

Tomas Muliuolis faces a number of charges including, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and assault of peace officer.