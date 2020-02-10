Pellet gun fired during road rage incident on Hamilton mountain

One man is in custody after a pellet gun was fired near a busy intersection on Hamilton mountain Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m police were called to the area of Upper James St. and Fennell Ave. Police say as a result of a road rage incident two suspects fired what they believed was a pellet gun at another vehicle.

The suspects fled in a grey Audi which was found in the area of Upper Gage and Mohawk Rd. The two suspects fled on foot. Officers along with the K9 unit were able to located one of the two suspects and recovered the pellet gun.

A 20-year-old man was arrested, police are still looking for the second suspect.