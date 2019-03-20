;
Peel police say 22 victims defrauded of $108K in vacation scam

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges after 22 people lost thousands of dollars in a travel scam.

Libia Guerra Paez is accused of operating a fictitious travel agency in Mississauga from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

Peel police say she accepted fees from multiple victims without actually providing any vacation services.

Investigators say payments for various trips were sent via credit card and bank e-transfers. Once the payment went through, the victims received falsified vacation packages that were of no value.

Police say the victims tried to contact the agency but received no communication back. It’s estimated the total loss to the victims was $108,268.01.

Guerra Paez was arrested and charged with defraud the public after she turned herself into police on March 14.

The Mississauga woman has been released on a promise to appear in court with several conditions including abstaining from selling travel.

She is expected to appear in court on April 15.



