Yesterday NDP MPP for Hamilton West- Ancaster- Dundas, Sandy Shaw thanked all MPP’s at Queen’s Park for support of her private members bill to develop a provincial strategy for children’s hospice care.

She introduced the bill in honour of her sister Nancy Rose, who died of leukemia in 1975.

Sandy Shaw joined us this morning, along with Clare Freeman, the executive director of Hamilton’s Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, with more on what comes next.