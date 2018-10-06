Pedestrian struck and killed by GO train in Burlington
Halton police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a GO Train in Burlington, early Saturday morning.
Investigators say it happened east of the Appleby Station, near Burloak Drive and Harvester Road at about 7:45 a.m.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene where the man was pronounced dead.
No other details about the man have been released.
A spokesperson from GO Transit says service between Bronte and Appleby stations was suspended for a few hours while officers did their investigation.
Police have since released the tracks and service has returned to normal.
