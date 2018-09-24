;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Brant County

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: brant county, fatal, pedestrian struck, vehicle


A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Brant County late last night.

OPP say it happened around 10 pm on Highway 24, south of Highway 53 near Paris, Ontario.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling north on Highway 24 when it struck the pedestrian.

Detectives from the collision reconstruction unit were on scene for several hours.

A section of the highway was closed for about eight hours during the investigation.



LATEST STORIES

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Brant County

Disaster Recovery Assistance Program activated for Ottawa

Decision in Dellen Millard murder case expected tomorrow

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php