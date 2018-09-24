Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Brant County

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Brant County late last night.

OPP say it happened around 10 pm on Highway 24, south of Highway 53 near Paris, Ontario.

Investigators say the vehicle was travelling north on Highway 24 when it struck the pedestrian.

Detectives from the collision reconstruction unit were on scene for several hours.

A section of the highway was closed for about eight hours during the investigation.