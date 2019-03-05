;
Pedestrian struck by van on sidewalk, Hamilton man charged

A 28-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after a pedestrian was struck by a minivan and the driver fled the scene.

On Feb. 24, Police say a 21-year-old Dunnville man was walking eastbound on Burton St. towards Cheever St. in Hamilton when he was hit. Witnessed assisted the man before he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the van left the scene with major damage.

Chad McIntosh was arrested on Mar. 2 and charged with fail to stop or remain at a collision causing bodily harm.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing their investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Steve Cruickshank 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.



