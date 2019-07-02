;
Pedestrian struck by tractor trailer on Brantford 403

A man has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after being struck by a tractor trailer on highway 403.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. as the tractor was travelling westbound between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and King George Road in Brantford.

Westbound lanes were re-opened 2:05 p.m. this afternoon.

Brant County paramedics transported the male pedestrian to a local hospital where he was subsequently taken to a hospital out of town by air ambulance.

The driver of the tractor trailer remained on scene and is co-operating with police.



