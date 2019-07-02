Pedestrian struck by an SUV in St. Catharines

A pedestrian was air lifted to hospital after being struck by an SUV in St. Catharines.

The SUV was travelling southbound on Ontario Street around 10:45 p.m. last night. The van struck a man while he was crossing Ontario Street at College Street.

The man was thought to be in life-threatening condition when he was air lifted to a hospital out of town. The man is now in critical but stable condition.

Niagara police continue to investigate the accident. No charges have been laid.