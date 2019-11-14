Pedestrian hurt in hit and run at community parade: OPP

Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking the public for help following a hit and run in Meaford.

OPP says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle during the Scarecrow Parade on Oct. 4. The incident was reported to police three days later.

Police say the pedestrian received a knee injury that will require surgery.

The driver is described as a white male, in his late twenties or early thirties, broad shoulders, shaggy brown hair, and green eyes. He was wearing a grey shirt.

The vehicle was a silver 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.