A 67-year-old Welland man was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup truck at around 7 p.m last night.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck at King and State St.

The pedestrian was air lifted to hospital in life threatening condition.

He later died of his injuries.

No charges have been laid to the driver and the incident is still under investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact niagara regional police.

Sylvie Lendvay has the details.