Pear season

Wendy barrett is a true Canadian “foodie”, teaching at over 50 different culinary schools every year from coast to coast. She joined us this morning to share how to cook with pears this season.
SAVOURY PEAR PIZZA
INGREDIENTS
- 1 prepared pizza dough crust
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- Fresh thyme
- 2 ounces grated fresh Parmesan cheese
- 3 ounces chopped prosciutto
- 1 Red USA Pear, cored and thinly sliced
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Place pizza crust on baking sheet. Spread olive oil and garlic over the pizza crust. Top with cheese, prosciutto, pear slices and thyme. Bake for 12–15 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly. Slice and serve.
PEAR & SPINACH SALAD WITH PARMESAN VINAIGRETTE
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 1 small clove garlic, finely chopped or grated on a microplane zester (about 1 teaspoon)
- 1 large bunch or bag spinach
- 1 head butter or red lettuce
- 1 small bulb fennel
- 1 Bosc or Green Anjou USA Pear
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Extra parmesan cheese chunk for garnish (optional)
- DIRECTIONS
- In a small bowl, combine balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, and salt. Grate garlic clove into mixture and set aside.
- Wash and dry spinach and lettuce leaves. Tear into bite-sized pieces and put in a serving bowl. Cut fennel bulb in half and slice lengthwise as thinly as possible. Cut the pear in half and core. Thinly slice.
- Slowly pour olive oil into balsamic-lemon mixture, whisking constantly until the oil is fully incorporated. Add Parmesan cheese and several grinds of black pepper. Drizzle desired quantity of vinaigrette over greens and toss lightly to coat. Add the pears and fennel with additional dressing and toss again to incorporate.
- Use a vegetable peeler to add thin curls of parmesan cheese for garnish if desired.