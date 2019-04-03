PC Government announces new autism plan, but parents are still skeptical

Today at Queen’s Park, Social Services Minister Lisa MaCleod announced the province will be launching consultations with parents and experts as they look for ways to provide more support for children with autism, but many parents are still outraged at what they call the lack of clear answers.

Lisa MaCleod has announced a new autism plan, which will also include phone consultations and round table discussions held by MPPs in their constituencies.

But some advocates, like Judith Hung with the grassroots organization Project Autism Canada say, the idea sounds good in theory, but is concerned about how it will come to fruition.

During question period, the opposition slammed the Ford government on their plan.

Hung also says today’s announcement is just another stall tactic, with no foreseeable solution.

The Ford government and MaCleod are already facing intense backlash following their autism announcement back in February that capped the amount of funding families could receive, with parents outraged over what they say were hugely inadequate amounts. MaCleod made revisions to the plan in response to the outcry, but parents, families and advocates say more needs to be done and Hung says, they’re not going anywhere.

MaCleod says an expert panel will review the consultations and come up with recommendations. She also says the new program could cost up to double the original budget of 321-million.