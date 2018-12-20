;
PC bill to prevent job action at OPG expected to pass

Category: Ontario
Tags: doug ford, ontario, ontario government, ontario power generation, PC Government, Power Workers' Union

 

The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today to prevent a strike or lockout at Ontario Power Generation.

MPPs were called back from the holiday break on Monday, in an effort to end an ongoing dispute between the Power Workers’ Union and OPG.

The union has been without a collective bargaining agreement since Mar. 31.  It issued a strike notice last Friday.

Because of rules surrounding the shutdown of nuclear equipment, workers would not walk off the job until early 2019.

Still, outages could begin as early as this Friday as some equipment powers down.

OPG provides roughly half of the province’s power.

The Progressive Conservatives say their bill will send the matter to arbitration to resolve the dispute without affecting the power supply.

The Opposition says there are less drastic options available.



