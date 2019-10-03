Paws & Order

By
Tansy Ko
-

Last December, we met the Hamilton Police Male Chorus which is a collection of current and retired officers who rehearse and performed various songs at events and gigs around the region. They are releasing a calendar this year called Paws & Order. Proceeds goes to a couple of organizations like the Special Olympics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here