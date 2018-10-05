Paul Bernardo in court on weapons possession charge

Convicted serial killer Paul Bernardo is due in court Friday to face a weapons possession charge.

Bernardo is accused of possessing a shank, made up of a screw with a pen as a handle, in Millhaven Prison.

The 54-year-old had said he wanted to get the trial done before a parole hearing scheduled for later this month.

Bernardo is serving a life sentence in the murders of 15-year-old Kristen French and 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy.

He was convicted in 1995 of the first-degree murders of two teen girls and numerous sexual assaults.

He was labelled a dangerous offender and was not to be eligible for parole until he had served 25 years.