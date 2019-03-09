;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Patient transfer services vehicle crashes into guardrail on Red Hill Valley Parkway

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crash, hamilton, red hill valley


One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after an RNR Patient Transfer Services vehicle was involved in a crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

It happened at 3:30 a.m. in the area of Queenston Rd.

RNR Patient Transfer Services is a private transfer company that can be used as an alternative to ambulances in non-urgent situations.

Two employees were in the vehicle at the time. They were not carrying a patient.

Hamilton police say that a male driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.

The female employee was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that the driver will be charged.

 



LATEST STORIES

Patient transfer services vehicle crashes into guardrail on Red Hill Valley Parkway

Near drowning at the Kiwanis Boys & Girls club of Hamilton

Sweetener almost kills Dundas dog

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php