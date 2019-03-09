Patient transfer services vehicle crashes into guardrail on Red Hill Valley Parkway
One person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after an RNR Patient Transfer Services vehicle was involved in a crash on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.
It happened at 3:30 a.m. in the area of Queenston Rd.
RNR Patient Transfer Services is a private transfer company that can be used as an alternative to ambulances in non-urgent situations.
Two employees were in the vehicle at the time. They were not carrying a patient.
Hamilton police say that a male driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
The female employee was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say that the driver will be charged.
