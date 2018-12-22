;
Passengers pack Pearson on busiest travel day of the year

Lines and more lines are what people saw today, as it’s the Friday before Christmas, and the busiest day to catch a flight.

On an average day during the holiday season, Pearson International sees about 127 000 people. Today 135 000 are arriving, or departing.

This year the holiday season will hit an all time high for the busiest airport in the country.

2.8 million people are expected to pass through the airport from December 16 to January 6th, which is a record.

Depending on the time, and section of the airport, travellers are having different experiences but many people came to the airport prepared for the crowds.

With the holiday spirit in the air, most aren’t letting the hustle and bustle ruin their mood.

Friends family and relaxation are the only things on the to do list.





