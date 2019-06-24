;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Passenger woke up ‘all alone’ after being left on Air Canada plane

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: air canada, pearson international airport, toronto


Air Canada is investigating after crew members disembarked from a plane without noticing a sleeping passenger who was left behind.

A woman says she woke up “all alone” on a “cold dark” aircraft after a flight to Toronto earlier this month.

In a post on Air Canada’s Facebook page, Tiffani Adams said she woke up about two hours after her flight landed and tried to call her friend but her phone died. She said she was unable to charge it because power to the plane was off.

Adams said she managed to find a flashlight and open the cabin door. “Now I’m facing a 40-50 ft drop to the pavement below. I hang out the door to get the attention of ground crew. I can see Pearson’s lights but too far away,” Adams writes.

She eventually got the attention of an airport staff member who was driving a luggage cart. The employee brought over a ladder and got the woman off of the plane.

According to The Associated Press, Air Canada confirmed the incident took place but would not comment on its disembarking procedures or how the passenger may have been overlooked.

The woman says has been experiencing anxiety and night terrors since the incident occurred.



LATEST STORIES

Passenger woke up ‘all alone’ after being left on Air Canada plane

London police arrest 12 people on ‘outstanding immigration warrants’

ATV driver in life-threatening condition following crash: OPP

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php