Part of a Brantford mall ceiling collapses, almost hitting shoppers

15 year old Britney Wills says the ceiling of Brantford’s Lynden Park Mall almost had fallen on top of her. Her mom was deeper inside the Coles Book store when it happened. In the seconds it took to reach the front of the store, people started gathering around the debris.

CHCH reached out to the manager of Lynden Park Mall this morning, and were told they wouldn’t be commenting on the collapse. The Wills family, they’re upset mall officials haven’t reached out to them.

Britney liked going to the mall with her friends because its within walking distance, but she says after this close call, she won’t be going back for awhile. As for the cause of the collapse, it’s still being investigated.