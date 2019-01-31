Parents want to see changes implemented in schools after video posted shows their son being attacked

A Pelham boy is speaking out after he says he was lured into a bathroom at his school only to be attacked by a gang of fellow students.

His family wants to see changes implemented in schools to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

12 year old Ethan Sumbler says he was punched and tossed to the ground many times.

“I just felt punches in the back of my head and then I turned around and then kind of fell on the ground and then I felt another kid push me up against the wall.”

It happened at Glynn A Green public school in Pelham nearly two weeks ago and Ethan says this isn’t the first time he’s been picked on.

His parents, Eric and Joanie learned about the incident after it was posted to social media.

“They know that because he’s already been jumped, he’s gotten back up, he’s never cried about it, never done anything and I think they’re trying to break him and it’s not going to work.”

Following the incident an investigation was launched by the school principal and according to the district school board of Niagara, the fight between the students was pre-arranged.

“They came up together with a date, a time, a location where they were going to have an altercation with the intent to video tape it.” Kim Yielding, DSBN.

Ethan says he didn’t provoke or plan the fight and didn’t know he was going to the washroom to fight.

Niagara regional police did an investigation and instead of laying charges, deferred the matter to the school.

Yielding says under the safe schools act the board can’t comment on the specific type of punishment each student was given. Ethan was suspended from school for three days.