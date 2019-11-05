Parents of man killed in Radiohead stage collapse demand apology

The parents of Scott Johnson, the man who died after a stage collapsed at a Radiohead concert in Toronto in 2012, said they have yet to receive an apology from those responsible for their son’s death.

Johnson, a drum technician for the British rock band, was killed when the stage structure and tonnes of equipment crashed down on June 16, 2012. Three other members of the band’s road crew were also injured in the collapse.

Ken and Sue Johnson said the companies and engineer who designed and built the faulty stage should publicly admit their role in the their son’s death. “I hope people would have apologized from day one,” Ken Johnson said in a telephone interview. “It would have had more sincerity. But nothing yet.”

His comments followed a U.K. coroner’s inquest that concluded there were multiple problems with the temporarily constructed stage that ultimately led to Johnson’s death.

Ontario held a coroner’s inquest last spring into the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death, but the criteria of such inquests is not to lay blame. A jury laid out a slew of recommendations designed to prevent future deaths.