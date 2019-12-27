On this last Parenting Panel of the year- and of the decade- we were joined by Julie Cole, parenting blogger and co-founder of Mabel’s Labels, along with parenting blogger and writer, Erin Pepler.
Home Morning Live Parenting & Family Parenting panel
Local Weather
Hamilton
overcast clouds
10 ° C
12.8 °
5.6 °
93 %
7.2kmh
90 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
-0 °
Local News
You called 911 for that? Hamilton police release top non-emergency calls...
Hamilton police have released a list of the top ten non-emergency 911 calls of 2019. The police service has received roughly 195,000 911 calls so...