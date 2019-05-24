Paramedics responding to more overdose calls this year

Hamilton Paramedics are still responding to uncomfortably high numbers of opioid overdoses in the city and in many cases risking their own safety to help others. People who overdose are usually found on the ground.

Paramedics have been stuck with needles and even can get blood in their eyes. They need to be treated with a precautionary drug that takes a person off their feet for weeks, but prevents blood-borne illnesses like HIV.

February and March of this year had the highest ever numbers of overdose calls for paramedics, 81 and 83, and this May has seen 38 calls so far. The difference over last year is stark, paramedics have responded to 318 opioid-related calls in 2019. Last year, in the entire year, they responded to 450.

Paramedics are accustomed to needles but the opioid crisis is another level of concern.

The use of the anti-opioid overdose drug Naloxone has also been increasing. So far this year, public health reports distributing more than 4,700 kits, and reviving almost 600 people. Last year the department issued almost as much in 12 months, and revived almost the same number of people.

Paramedics have trained Hamilton Police Officers on the Naloxone they now carry and officers have been using it effectively. The data on how often police have to revive someone overdosing was not readily available today.