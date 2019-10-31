Pamela Anderson calls for healthy prison menus

Canadian actress Pamela Anderson is looking out for the health of Canada’s prisoners and thinks she can save some money for the feds at the same time.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the former ‘Baywatch’ star calls on federal penitentiaries to serve vegan meals of beans, rice, lentils, pasta, vegetables and fruits. These plant-based proteins, she says, would be a fraction of the cost of milk, meats and cheeses, because many vegan ingredients don’t need to be refrigerated.

Anderson also points out that the newly retooled food guide puts less of an emphasis on eating meat and dairy.