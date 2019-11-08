Owner of stolen trike thanks the community for the outpouring of support

The owner of the stolen adult trike is thanking the community for their outpouring of support and has received many generous offers to replace his trike.

“It has been truly overwhelming and surprising,” says Roberto. “I think I’ll be okay now.”

The Schwinn Meridian Adult Comfort Trike was taken from an underground parking lot at the Olympia Apartments on 150 Charlton Ave. East. around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.

The victim suffers from mobility issues and police say the loss of the bike has significantly impacted his independence.

Roberto is still looking to recover his bike but is reviewing his options on a replacement.

If you see the blue tricycle or have information that can assist please contact Central Patrol Staff Sergeant at (905)546-4725 or CrimeStoppers.