Overnight shooting in downtown Hamilton

Hamilton Police Service are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s downtown core that has left a 24 year-old man fighting for his life. Officers were called to King Street East near East Avenue North at around 2:30 Saturday morning. The victim was found suffering from a single gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released any further information regarding the victim or suspects. Witnesses or anyone else who has information that could help in the investigation is urged to contact Detective Constable Kevin Jones at 905-546-3821 or call Crimestoppers.