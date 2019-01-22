;
Overnight fire destroys West Lincoln home

An overnight fire has destroyed a home in West Lincoln.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Regional Rd. 20 shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The home was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

The Pelham Fire Department had to be called in to help battle the blaze.

Tanker trucks were used to shuttle water to the scene after the fire departments water tanks and hoses froze due to the extreme cold.

No one was injured in the blaze. Officials have yet to determine the cost of damages.



