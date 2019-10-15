Over 2000 rounds of ammunition seized during a search warrant in Brantford

Two people are facing numerous charges after an investigation by Toronto police gun and gangs unit.

On October 11, Brantford police along with the Toronto gun and gangs unit executed a search warrant at an address in West Brantford.

Appropriately $24 500 worth of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and meth were seized. Police also found over 2000 rounds of ammunition for various firearms and 4 extended ammunition magazines.

A 32-year-old Toronto man and a 23-year-old Brantford man were arrested, they face a number of charges including trafficking and possession of a prohibited device.