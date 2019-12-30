Ottawa police are investigating an online threat that was made against some public spaces in the city.

The threat targeted public transit and police facilities.

Police launched an investigation after receiving the threat early last week.

Investigators have notified the management of the public spaces that were mentioned.

Police are continuing the investigation but say based on information received there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the public.

Residents are being reminded to be alert and aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious behaviour.

