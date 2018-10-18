;
Ottawa mayor under fire for blocking residents on Twitter

Category: Canada & The World
Tags: donald trump, Ottaway, twitter

Ottawa mayor Jim Watson is at the centre of a legal test that could prompt politicians to re-evaluate their use of social media.

Three residents are seeking a court order saying that Watson infringed on their constitutional right to freedom of expression by blocking them on Twitter.

Watson said it’s his personal account and he has the right to decide who can see his tweets or comment on them.

According to The Canadian Press, the lawyer representing the trio says Watson uses his Twitter account to communicate with city residents about municipal issued, so blocking people is “undemocratic.”

In a statement, Watson said he has the right not to be attacked and harassed on Twitter “by the same individuals on a daily basis.”

Last May, a federal judge in the United States ruled that President Donald Trump violated the constitutional rights of seven Twitter users who sued after they were blocked. The White House has unblocked the seven individuals while appealing the decision.



