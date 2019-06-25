Ottawa funds missing and murdered indigenous women and girls projects

Ottawa has announced funding for more than 100 projects to honour missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

Gender equality minister Maryam Monsef says the money for the commemorations will come from a 13-million-dollar fund.

She says the approved projects include events, activities, and creative works.

The commemorations will be organized by First Nations, friendship centres and social-service agencies that helped indigenous people.